A man will appear in court on Wednesday charged with the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane.

The 28 year old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, causing an explosion likely to endanger life and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

The man was arrested earlier in the day on Tuesday, and taken to Musgrave serious Crime Suite for questioning.

He is due to appear in Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday 14 December.The officers had been on patrol in the town in November when a bomb detonated at the side of their vehicle. Neither officer was injured.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.