A new yellow weather warning for ice is in place for parts of Northern Ireland.

It applies to northern and eastern areas including Belfast and Londonderry, from noon on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

The Met Office is urging the public to take extra care as a showers of sleet and snow could bring the risk of some slippery surfaces.

It added: " Although many locations in Northern Ireland will remain dry during this time, a few showers of sleet or snow will push inland from the coasts and fall on surfaces that are below freezing. These will bring the risk of some slippery conditions from ice, or a light dusting of snow."

Yellow warning in place for ice Credit: Met Office

What to expect:

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

On Sunday, Northern Ireland recorded the coldest night of 2022, with temperatures reaching -9C in Katesbridge.

