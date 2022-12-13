People in Northern Ireland are being advised to stay away from iced over reservoirs as a cold snap continues to grip the country.

Northern Ireland Water is warning the public that iced-over reservoirs and dams can be a dangerous attraction, particularly for children, as hidden currents and underwater pipes can cause trouble for even the most confident swimmers.

The advice comes after three boys aged under 12 died after falling into a frozen lake in Solihull near Birmingham.

Northern Ireland experienced the coldest night of the year on Sunday as temperatures fell to as low as -9 on Sunday, while a further yellow weather warning for ice has been issued from Monday evening until midday Tuesday.

Maynard Cousley, NI Water’s Senior Water Supply Manager said: “The tragic incident over the weekend where three children died after falling through ice on a frozen lake is a sobering reminder of the dangers of water.

"People, particularly children, assume the ice is thick enough to play on and it is tempting to step onto it."

However, ice can be thin in places and as we draw off water for production, the water level will drop away from the ice layer.

This combination heightens the risk of someone falling through the ice into the freezing water.

"If this happened, there is a very real risk of someone drowning."

“NI Water needs the help and support of the whole community to assist us in maintaining public safety and please ensure children are warned about the dangers of playing on ice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.