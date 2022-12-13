Five pigs were saved from a slurry tank on Tuesday afternoon by the Fire and Rescue service.

21 personnel from the NIFRS attended the scene, with three appliances and 2 special rescue teams.

The NIFRS received a call at 15:25, and were present at the scene 10 minutes later.

The personnel attended the scene in the Kilmaconnell road area, outside Coleraine.

Five live pigs were successfully rescued from a slurry tank at the area.

The personnel present worked for around three hours at the scene, with the call declared over by 18:45.

