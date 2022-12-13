Play Brightcove video

Economy

High inflation, low consumer confidence and tighter monetary policy mean Northern Ireland is likely to experience a recession.

According to Danske Bank's latest economic report output is expected to contract by about one percent next year.

Childline

Childline is appealing for more volunteers this festive season as its services face growing pressures.

Volunteer numbers in Belfast and Foyle have fallen by more than half over the last year.

However, Childline says demand for help has increased by 40% in the last three years, with more children now raising concerns about the cost of living crisis.

Vaccines

The Public Health Agency is reminding those who are eligible to get their winter vaccines.

It says the sooner you get them, the sooner you'll help protect yourself and those around you.

Reservoirs

NI Water is warning people about the hazards of iced-over reservoirs and dams.

It says no-one should be tempted to step onto the ice, which can be thin in places.

The advice comes after the deaths of three children who fell into an icy lake in Solihull at the weekend.

Weather warning

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place this morning.

The Met Office says areas of freezing fog and patchy ice on untreated surfaces may cause some difficult travel conditions.

This could bring disruption to bus and train services, and delays or cancellations for some flights.

