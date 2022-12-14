Northern Ireland's Claire Taggart has brought home an impressive medal haul following the recent Boccia World Championships in Rio de Janeiro.

After securing gold in the individual final with a 7-1 win over El Salvador's Rebecca Duarte, Taggart picked up silver in the team event after a tightly contested final against South Korea.

The Larne woman made history by becoming the first female to win the BC2 women’s World Championship title since the male and female individual events have been separated.

Speaking afterwards, Taggart said: “I’m delighted to be coming home as World Champion. I didn’t expect it at all.

"It’s been an amazing Championships and to add a second medal in the team is incredible. I’m so proud of David, Will and Sarah and Tom, our coaches.

“Paris 2024 is under two years away now and it’s exciting going into it as world champion but it’s not time to get complacent or look beyond next year. We’ll focus on the events coming round including the Europeans and aiming to qualify for Paralympics with the Team. "

Performance Director Greg Baker was thrilled with the squad’s performances: “This World Championships in Rio has truly shown the strength in depth internationally in all classifications in Boccia.

"Nevertheless, the Great Britain squad has performed to high levels, bringing back three medals and some other fantastic performances across the squad.

"We have beaten top level opposition and players inside the top five ranked positions in the world.

“Other countries will come back even stronger in future events and so it’s our priority to keep learning, developing and being committed to being better.

“With three finals, one gold medal and two silver medals, we have certainly put Boccia UK on the map, and we absolutely want to stay there. It’s now time to reflect, debrief and rest during the Christmas period and then start getting ready for what will be another busy year in 2023.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.