Northern Ireland recorded its coldest night of the year on Tuesday with bitterly low temperatures.

The mercury reached -10 in Castlederg in County Tyrone.

The freezing conditions are set to continue until the weekend.

There is also a new weather warning in place for ice, with drivers warned to be careful on the roads.

The Met Office is warning the public to be extra cautious, with the warning in place from 3pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday.

Wintry showers could lead to ice and slippery surfaces with some injuries predicted from slips and falls.

The Met Office is also warning of some icy patches on untreated roads and cycle paths.

The cold snap has been causing havoc across the UK with some travel disruption and powercuts.

On Monday, nine flights from George Best Belfast City Airport were cancelled due to the snow and ice.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in Shetland spent two nights without power in freezing conditions.

Met Office warning

The Scottish Government declared a major incident for Shetland on Tuesday after thousands of homes were left without power on Monday evening following significant snowfall.

More engineers are due to arrive in Shetland on the ferry from Aberdeen on Wednesday to help restore power.

