Football and flowers aren't the likeliest of companions, as beautiful as both can be.

However, one Co Down designer's floral creations are now on display nearly 4,000 miles away from her home in Qatar.

Angeline Murphy from Magheralin was handpicked to have her handmade fabric flowers, all created in her workshop next door to her house, put on display at the World Cup in Qatar.

Her creations can be seen, and smelled, at The Garden of Great UK, a UK government initiative to help showcase the best in UK creativity during the tournament.

The reason her bespoke designs can be smelled in down to the collaboration with perfume trailblazer Jo Malone.

Each of the flowers is infused with a scent from the brand.

"An email pinged through to my website asking if I wanted to be involved in a project, The Garden of Great, organised by the House of Commons," she told UTV.

Drawn, stitched, dyed then shipped, Angeline has put many hours of intricate work into her designs.

All are made from sustainable local linen sourced from a business in Banbridge.

"From start to end, it lasted around 150 hours," she said.

"A lot of work was involved."

This is still only a side project for the mum-of-three while also working in full time job. Using her free time to create bespoke dresses, including wedding dresses, this venture was new for Angeline.

White wedding gowns now replaced by white roses and wild daffodils.

"Before this project I had never created fabric flowers," said Angeline, "but I was able to do it to a really high standard.

"I suppose just give it a go, say yes and find out how to do it afterwards but never dampen your creativity, just let it show."

The flowers will be on display until the World Cup comes to a close on December 18. Argentina and France will go head-to-head on the pitch on Sunday, vying for the sport's greatest prize. But one thing is for sure, Angeline's designs have made her a firm favourite off it.

