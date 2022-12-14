Letterkenny will host a concert in the New Year to thank all those involved in the aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy.

The "Together for Creeslough" concert will feature acts including former Westlife star Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy, Brian Kennedy and Moya Brennan.

Many of the first responders to the tragedy, and those who helped the village with the tragedy, have been invited to the concert.

Ten people lost their lives after an explosion at the Applegreen Service Station in the village on Friday October 7.

The concert was launched at an event on Wednesday, with attendees including Father John Joe Duffy, the priest who officiated over many of the funerals.

Teen people lost their lives in the blast.

The former pop star Brian McFadden has family in Creeslough, and spoke to the launch event via video link.

Mr McFadden said he wanted to show his "appreciation to the people and what they went through."

"Luckily I got to see all my family and friends in Creeslough before all this happened and it's sad that I have to be coming home in these circumstances.

"But I'm glad when we come back this time we will be able to celebrate the positive things that have come out of this.

The scene of the blast in Creeslough. Credit: PA

"The coming together of the community was incredible and something like this had turned the community up on its head.

"It is going to be here forever and for most of our lives, we will never forget what happened."

Moya Brennan and Fr John Joe Duffy deep in conversation at the launch of the Together for Creeslough Concert at the Aura Leisure Centre Credit: Together for Creeslough Press Release

Father John Joe Duffy described the concert as a "very big thank you to all those who came to our aid."

"The thing that I have heard so much amongst the families is that the families wanted to say thank you. They wanted to say thank you to each and every person.

"Sometimes they can be forgotten, but we have not forgotten the part that so many people came and risked their own lives and so this is our way of saying thank you.

"I want to thank all the artistes and musicians for coming together and making this event happen and helping us to come together.

"Coming together is so very important because a burden shared is a burden eased somewhat.

"I believe this is part of the ongoing healing process that we have been involved in,"

Tickets for the general public will be available to purchase for € 25 at the Creeslough Shop, Arnolds Hotel in Dunfanaghy, Coffee Pod in Creeslough, and The Dry Arch Complex in Letterkenny.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.