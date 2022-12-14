Lufthansa has launched flights from Belfast City Airport to Frankfurt from the new year.

The German airline will enter the Northern Irish market for the first time and routes will begin in April 2023.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport said it is the only route from the region to Germany.

"It is a major win for, not only the airport, but the wider tourism and business industry," she said.

“With Germany being the third-largest market for overseas tourism to the island of Ireland, there is a clear demand for direct connectivity.”

"Flights to Frankfurt with Lufthansa will operate up to four times a week, giving both leisure and business passengers exceptional choice and convenience when travelling to the global hub."

Dr Frank Wagner, General Manager Sales, UK, Ireland and Iceland for Lufthansa Group, said: “We are excited to announce the addition of Belfast City Airport to Lufthansa’s global network with the inaugural flight to Frankfurt on 23rd April 2023.

“This new nonstop connection will bring Northern Ireland much closer to Frankfurt and to the heart of Western Europe. Connecting passengers will enjoy a convenient and full service connection beyond our hub to our vast network of over 200 destinations in summer 2023.”

