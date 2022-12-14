A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder of two police officers in a bomb attack in Strabane.

Charlie Love, 28, of Bridge Street in the Co Tyrone town appeared via video link from Musgrave Police Station in Belfast in Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.

He is also charged with possession of explosives and causing an explosion likely to endanger life.

The charges are in connection with an attack on Thursday, 17 November.

Officers escaped injury after a bomb exploded near their car in the Mount Carmel Heights area.

The court was told the DNA of the accused was found at the scene.

The court also heard a military grenade explosive with a command wire was used in the dissident republican bomb attack.

Love spoke only to confirm he understood the charges against him.

A Detective Inspector told the court Love's DNA was found at the scene including on an improvised drill used to trigger the bomb. He said he could connect him to the charges.

The court also heard in the days after the explosion, the New IRA claimed responsibility.

During police interviews in a prepared statement, the accused, described as a "vulnerable adult," told police he did "not know why his DNA was on a drill" found at the scene but said he did do some manual work and had used tools.

The court heard the police officers inside the vehicle saw a large flash and heard a loud bang with spray along the vehicle.

Bail was refused and Love was remanded in custody to appear again at a later date.

