Police are warning the public of a scam involving people posing as officers in a bid to steal money.

The PSNI says nine reports were made over a two-day period last week with fraudsters telling potential victims that they were calling from the PSNI and on occasions, specific police stations.

In most incidents reported, scammers asked if there was money inside the person's house. Meanwhile, some were told not to tell anyone else about the call or to leave money in a bag outside their home.

The majority of calls were made to people in their mid to late 70s and 90s.

Police have asked people to be 'vigilant'.

"This is a really despicable and devious scam where criminals posing as police officers appear to be targeting older people," said Detective Chief Inspector Wilson.

"The perpetrators have one aim, and that's by preying on members of our older community to swindle them out of their money. The impact of this type of crime can be devastating, leaving a real sense of fear and causing serious distress.

"Police officers will never ask you to withdraw or transfer money for any reason. If you receive a call like this out of the blue, it's a scam and you must terminate the call immediately.

"We know fraudsters can be extremely convincing and use a variety of scenarios to make their victims believe they are genuine, which is why being aware of this type of crime is crucial. It's also important if you have older relatives, to have a conversation about this type of crime and reassure them help is available.

"If you have been targeted in this way, or know of someone who has received such a call, we want to hear from you. It's never too late to report this type of incident to police, to your bank or building society or Action Fraud."

Police have asked anyone concerned by the intent of unsolicited calls, emails or letters to report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101.

For further advice and information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni.

