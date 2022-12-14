Play Brightcove video

Dungannon Magistrates Court

A man is due in Dungannon Magistrates' Court charged with the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane.

Officers had been on patrol in Mount Carmel Heights when a bomb detonated at the side of their vehicle last month.

The 28-year-old faces further charges including causing an explosion likely to endanger life and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

Nurses Strikes

The director of the Royal College of Nursing has described the emergency department at the Royal Victoria Hospital as a "battle zone."

Rita Devlin's comments come hours before planned strike action by the RCN.

That department is not expected to take part in the industrial action due to staff shortages.

Inflation

Inflation last month has eased to 10.7 percent from 11 point 1 percent.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics are reflected in a decrease in oil costs.

Royal Mail strikes

Royal Mail postal workers will begin a further two days of strike action from today.

The walkouts by the Communications Workers Union is part of a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

More strikes are scheduled for 23 December and Christmas Eve.

Antibiotic supplies

A month's supply of antibiotics was exhausted in less than 48 hours last week in Northern Ireland due to the rise in strep A infections.

The Department of Health says the demand for the antibiotics remains at an exceptional level and they are working hard to replenish stocks as quickly as possible.

