A Newtownabbey off-licence has been held up by a man with a bread knife.

The armed robbery happened in the Abbots Cross area of Newtownabbey on Wednesday.

Police said shortly after 5.20pm a man entered the shop and demanded cash which staff handed over.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possessing article with blade or point in a public place.

He remains in police custody.

As investigations continue, Police have appealed to the public for information. Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 1287 14/12/22 or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

