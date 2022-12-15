Nurses across Northern Ireland have taken to the picket lines over pay and safe staffing levels.

Thousands of nurses in Northern Ireland, England and Wales have walked out in the biggest strike in NHS history.

This is the second time in three years that members of The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Northern Ireland have taken strike action, however it is the first time that they have been joined by their counterparts in England and Wales.

The RCN has said it will still staff chemotherapy, emergency cancer services, dialysis, critical care units, neonatal and paediatric intensive care, alongside several other services.

The RCN has been calling for a pay rise at 5% above inflation, though it has indicated it would accept a lower offer.

Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, said that NHS trusts are "pulling out all the stops" to reduce the impact on patients.

A second strike is planned for next Tuesday.

Credit: Pacemaker Press

Credit: Pacemaker Press

Credit: Pacemaker Press

Credit: Pacemaker Press

Credit: Pacemaker Press

Credit: Pacemaker Press

Credit: Pacemaker Press

Credit: Pacemaker Press

Credit: Pacemaker Press

Credit: Pacemaker Press

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.