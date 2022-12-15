Play Brightcove video

We love to talk about the weather in Northern Ireland, so where better to ‘break the ice’ with strangers, than on a train looking out over a frosty Benone beach?

The first ‘Chatty Carriage’ departed Coleraine and headed for Londonderry, with a group of 14 senior citizens hoping to leave loneliness behind.

The Causeway Loneliness Network has been trying to connect isolated older people, and allow them to reap the benefits of connecting with others.

They have made successes of Chatty benches and Chatty cafes, where anyone who wants to talk to somebody can pull up a pew and have a yarn.

Things got seriously scenic though, when they trialled a railway version with Translink.

The passengers were full steam ahead with conversations minutes into the journey.

One couple in their seventies, who moved to Coleraine from England two years ago, said they feel very lucky to have each other.

However, they admitted it can be very difficult for those who live on their own to socialise.

The were delighted to be sitting across from two ladies who it emerged were their close neighbours whom they had never met.

Another lady, originally from California, cares for her husband. She said the trip was welcome respite.

One participant said she regrets that in parts of NI where there are less public transport connections, initiatives like this may not be possible.

Could a Chatty Carriage pull up to a station near you?

All aboard to find out.

