A property developer is planning a new boutique hotel in Belfast after acquiring the site previously planned for the George Best Hotel.

Martin Property Group has purchased the Scottish Mutual Building for an undisclosed sum.

The Northern Irish company plans to restore and enhance the original features of the building built in 1904.

The site sits on the corner of Donegal Square and Bedford Street in the city centre. It was mid-way through a re-development before going the previous owners went into administration in 2020.

Paul Martin of The Martin Property Group said: “We are immensely proud to have acquired The Scottish Mutual Building, becoming the custodians of one of the most historically and architecturally important buildings in Belfast.

"As well as restoring and preserving its wealth of original features, we will be adding a new luxury hotel to the city, in a move which reflects our confidence in Belfast’s ability to attract both business and leisure tourists.

“We look forward to engaging with key stakeholders in the project, including Belfast City Council and the Historic Environment Division, amongst others, who can share and shape our vision for this impressive building.

"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to preserve and enhance such an important landmark in the city and enrich Belfast’s built heritage for future generations.”

The Martin Property Group also owns the Danesfort building in Stranmillis, the former Argos building off Arthur Street near Victoria Square and the Richmond Shopping Centre in Londonderry.

