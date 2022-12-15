Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is to travel to Northern Ireland to meet with political leaders in the region later on Thursday.

Stormont leaders confirmed the meeting as the government continues to press the region's politicians to restore power sharing.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris met with party leaders at the Northern Ireland Office in Belfast on Thursday morning.

Devolution has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew its first minister from the ministerial executive in protest at Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol.

More follows...

