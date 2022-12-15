Police in Londonderry are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager.

17-year-old Conal McCann was last seen around 3am on Wednesday 14 December on Strand Road.

He is described of being of slim build, around 6’1” with short brown hair and was wearing a black North Face jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 691 14/12/22.

