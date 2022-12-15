Emmerdale star Liam Fox, (aka Dan Spencer) and acclaimed local soprano Margaret Keys are Pamela Ballantine’s special guests on UTV Life for the end of year Christmas programme due to air on Friday December 16.

Filmed on location in the beautiful surroundings of Hillsborough Castle, Pamela first speaks to Liam Fox about Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary, how the series has evolved over those years and his thoughts on what keeps it so popular with viewers.

He chats too about his character Dan Spencer whom he has played since 2011 and how much he enjoys the role.

And you can find out if he gives anything away about the upcoming Christmas episode.

Reporter Rita then gets a tour of the interior of the castle.

Head of Hillsborough Castle, Laura McCorry, tells Rita about the building and how it has witnessed pivotal moments in history for over 300 years.

The castle is the official Northern Ireland residence of His Majesty The King, and leading members of the Royal Family have regularly visited over the years, using Hillsborough as their ceremonial and personal base.

Pamela then introduces Derry born soprano Margaret Keys, who has topped the UK Classical Charts, shared a stage with Aretha Franklin, Andrea Bocelli, leading world orchestras and performed for Pope Francis.

She tells Pamela about her most recent performances, her career highlights and how she plans to spend Christmas this year.

Garden Manager Claire Woods takes Rita on a tour of the Castle Gardens which is once again festooned with over a million lights, tunnels, pathways and giant baubles, all adding to the magic of Christmas.

And the show ends with a special rendition of the beautiful Christmas carol ‘O Holy Night’ by Margaret Keys, accompanied by the Scala Strings Quartet.

Join Pamela for UTV Life on Friday, December 16 at 7.00pm on UTV.

