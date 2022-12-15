Play Brightcove video

Nurses strike

Nurses across Northern Ireland will take to the picket lines today in the latest industrial action by health workers.

The Royal College of Nursing says its members have been 'left with no option' but to strike over pay and working conditions.

Health Trusts have postponed almost all planned surgeries, diagnostic procedures and outpatient appointments.

Northern Ireland protocol talks

The Foreign Secretary will meet Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels on Thursday as talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol intensify.

It comes as the Secretary of State prepares to meet with Stormont parties over the ongoing political instability.

Interest Rates

The Bank of England is expected to announce plans to increase interest rates.

The rate is currently at 3% and any increase would be the ninth time rates have consecutively gone up this year.

Airport Security

The UK Government has confirmed that restrictions on liquids and laptops in hand luggage will be eased at most airports by 2024.

More advanced scanners will be installed at airport security checkpoints, giving staff a clearer picture of contents.

