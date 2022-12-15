A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office as cold weather persists across Northern Ireland.

During the day on Thursday it is expected that most areas will see sunny or clear spells, with a scattering of wintry showers.

The warning of ice is in place until 11 on Thursday morning.

Maximum temperatures will be 4 °C.

Overnight on Thursday, temperatures will fall to as low as -5 °C, with a possibility of snow on Friday.

Although warmer weather is forecast for the weekend, the public is urged to remain cautious while the weather warning remains in place.

Untreated roads, cycle paths and pavements present an increased risk of injuries caused from slips or falls.

