The former economy minister has urged the UK Government to "get on with" delivering energy support payments to Northern Ireland. Gordon Lyons MLA says he raised the issue with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Belfast.

Mr Sunak has said the Government will make an announcement on how the £600 payments would be rolled out to people here "very soon".

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said it would be paid before the final payment is made in the rest of the UK, which is in March.

However, the Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has said she understands it could take until June to roll the energy payment out in full.

Mr Lyons was also sceptical about how long it will take.

"All of the indications are if you put in a highly complex scheme like this, it's going to take months," the former minister told UTV.

"There could well be an application process, there would need to be a verification process, you need to make sure the money is going to the right people, you then need to perhaps procure someone to make sure that money is paid out.

"These things are not simple and if the Government think that this can be very quickly rolled out I think they are mistaken.

"I hope this can be done quickly but remember at the very last minute they have changed the way in which they are going to do this and that's what's causing the delay.

"The people that are suffering are the ones that need it most."

Party leaders met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday evening.

Michelle O'Neill said he needed to provide a definitive date for the £600 payment.

“I met with Rishi Sunak last night and I made it absolutely clear that people here need the £600 payment now to heat their homes this winter," she said. “And while he is visiting the north today, he should take the opportunity to give workers and families a definitive date for when they will receive payment. No more delays. “Temperatures have fallen well below zero degrees and people are freezing cold. People should have had this money long before Christmas. “It’s unacceptable that the DUP's refusal to form an Executive and work together has held this payment up long enough and there is no room for more Tory government delays. “Sinn Féin remains ready to form an Executive now to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and support workers and families who are struggling.”

