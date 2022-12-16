Daniel Duffy: Glen break through glass ceiling, Dunloy set for Croker return

The 11th December 2022, a date that the people of Glen waited for and one they'll never forget.

If somebody told the people of Maghera a few years back the team would win back to back John McLaughlin Cups and defeat the All-Ireland Champions in the Ulster Club showdown they probably would have told you to take your script and head to Hollywood because that would only happen in the movies.

Given their triumph on Sunday against Kilcoo you'd be forgiven if you forgot that this club had only won their first ever county title just over a year ago.

There was a feeling in the air prior to throw in on Sunday that maybe it would be now or never for Glen and Ulster.

After coming out on top in as ever competitive Derry Championship, they had to overcome a much fancied Errigal Ciaran side which included two of Ulster Football's hottest properties in the Canavan brothers.

Some may have felt having overcoming these hurdles Cargin would be a walk in the park in the semi but it was anything but as the Antrim champions ran them close, in hindsight it may have just been the kind of game this side needed, especially when you compare what Kilcoo faced in Ulster as they overcame Ballybay and Enniskillen Gaels with relative ease.

This Glen side has grown up together, many of whom have won championships together from under-14 level, they weren't going to let their chance slip on Sunday.

They started with half unanswered scores, Kilcoo couldn't get going but the Magpies grabbed a goal which gave the game a different complexion, and when the usually reliable Paul Devlin missed a stoppage time penalty, you started to feel like it wasn't going to be Kilcoo's day.

The Maghera club heads to Croke Park in the new year for their first ever Senior All-Ireland semi-final.

A step into the unknown for Malachy O'Rourke's side, but this team has answered every question put to them this year.

Dunloy make Croke Park return

It's hard to believe it was 2004 when Dunloy last took to the pitch at GAA headquarters but on Sunday they will head to the Jones Road for an All-Ireland semi-final with St Thomas's of Galway.

Paul Shiels was part of the Cú Chulainn's panel the last time they won the Ulster Championship and he's hoping the return to Croke Park will inspire younger generation to dream of playing on the big days of the calendar.

"I grew up watching Dunloy teams playing at Croke Park and always wanted to do that and represent our club there, it has been a long wait but hopefully that can inspire younger players to want to play for Dunloy."

It will be a tough ask getting the better of their Galway opposition but it was probably the more favourable opponent as Ballyhale and Ballygunner clash in the other last four clash.

Shamrocks Camogie Showdown

Loughgiel Shamocks are no strangers to the big days in the GAA calendar.

The men's senior hurlers have two All-Ireland titles to their name but for the Camogs Saturday it will be a first All-Ireland decider.

Sarsfields of Galway are Saturday's opponents, bookmakers make the reigning champions the favourites with the Ulster champions as outsiders.

But there may be a bit of value with the Shamrocks, they know each other and play together more than most as nine of the panel are Antrim county players.

Amy Boyle played a match at half-time the last time Loughgiel were in an All-Ireland final.

"We didn't think it would be another ten years before the club were in a final again and to be doing it ourselves with the camogs it's just amazing."

"We're not relying on one or two players, everyone this year has just stepped up, we've players that can score from all over the pitch." added Boyle

The community turned out to back the team on an icy Wednesday night and no doubt will turn out in their numbers on Saturday evening.

