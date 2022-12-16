Insight
Full list of ministerial decisions awaiting approval at Stormont
Across all department at Stormont there are 60 decisions waiting for approval.
Here is the full list of decisions:
Department of Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs - 15 decisions
Approval to lay the Loughs Agency’s Annual Report and Accounts 2020 before the assembly
Agree to stakeholder engagement on the proposed new Domestic Spirit Drinks Enforcement Regulation
Approval of Zootechnical Common Framework and Concordat
Approval of amended version of the Round 3 Roads Noise Action Plan.
Approval of legislation to update Domestic Identification, Registration and Movement Legislation
Agree EP Kilroot Revised Direction
Agree the draft Statutory Rule to make the Aquatic Animal Health (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
Make amendments to Northern Ireland Legislation in respect of Invasive Alien Species and Restrictions on use of Lead Shot
Approval to commence a competition for a new Agricultural Wages Board Chair and two independent Members
Agree consultation on draft Environmental Principles Policy Statement
Executive approval for the Environment Strategy
Executive approval for Northern Ireland’s Third Cycle River Basin Management Plan
Executive approval for the publication of the final Northern Ireland Peatland Strategy
Executive approval for the revised version of Green Growth Strategy
Executive approval for the publication of the final Food Strategy Framework for Northern Ireland
Department of Communities - 12 decisions
Libraries NI Pay Remit for 2022/23
Libraries NI Board competition for Councillor members
DfC response to the Irish government’s budget announcement to further increase North/South Language Body (NSLB) baseline funding
National Museums NI Pay Remit for 2022/23
NI Museums Council Pay Remit for 2022/23
Armagh Observatory and Planetarium Pay Remit for 2022/23
Sub Regional Stadia Programme for Soccer – updated proposals
NDNA commitment for Sign Language Bill. Its Sign Language Framework carries legislative proposals that are cross-cutting, therefore require Ministerial approval and referral to Executive for approval
National Museums Appointment of Chair and Trustees
Agreement to the Departmental response to the consultation on the Local Government (Performance Indicators and Standards) (Amendment) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022 and approval to make the Order (Local Government Governance and Administration Branch)
Resource and Capital funding allowances
Transfer of Functions Order – transfer of The Appeals Service from Department for Communities to Department of Justice (Local Government Finance Branch)
Department of Health - 9 decisions
antenal screening for fetal abnormalities and inherited conditions in NI
approval of business case to take forward implementation phase of the programme of work to refresh and reform PHA
policy decision and delegations to minister of health
options for the potential reopening of the independent living fund in Northern Ireland to new applications
final ministerial agreement to food and feed safety and hygiene framework
addition of vitamins minerals and other substances regulations - proposed new offence requiring executive approval
stabilisation of oncology services
symptomatic breast assessment services - urgent intervention to stabilise trust performace
reshaping breast assessment services - publication of doh consultation
Department of Finance - 5 decisions
Equality Scheme
Civil Service External Recruitment Advertising
DoF Draft Executive Paper – Procurement Policy Notes
DoF Draft Executive Paper - Victims' payment Scheme
2022-25 Budget
Education - 4 decisions
Development Proposal – Craigavon Senior High School (SHS)
Development Proposal – Gaelscoil Léim an Mhadaidh
Publication of the Children and Young People’s Strategy Delivery Planconsultation report
Research Into The Needs Of Children in Looked After Care In their Early Years
Executive Office - 4 decisions
Appointment of the Commissioner for Public Appointments;
Publication of the report of the Review of HIA Redress process;
Agreement of a Refugee Integration Strategy
Agreement of a Race Relations Bill.
Department of Economy - 3 decisions
Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill – write to Minister Rees-Mogg to convey concerns around resourcing andtiming on this matter.
Bilateral Discussions with Executive Parties – approve the proposed approach to offer a bilateral meeting to Executive Parties represented on the Green Growth Working Group to discuss energy concerns.
Islandmagee Gas Storage Facility approve £150k consultancy expenditure to look at options for public financeinterventions.
Department of Justice - 1 decision
Issue around lack of agreed budget.
Department of Infrastructure - 7 decisions
The department told us there were 7 decisions, however did not provide full breakdown.
UTV understands they include
next steps for two road schemes
a decision around DVA
