Across all department at Stormont there are 60 decisions waiting for approval.

Here is the full list of decisions:

Department of Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs - 15 decisions

Approval to lay the Loughs Agency’s Annual Report and Accounts 2020 before the assembly

Agree to stakeholder engagement on the proposed new Domestic Spirit Drinks Enforcement Regulation

Approval of Zootechnical Common Framework and Concordat

Approval of amended version of the Round 3 Roads Noise Action Plan.

Approval of legislation to update Domestic Identification, Registration and Movement Legislation

Agree EP Kilroot Revised Direction

Agree the draft Statutory Rule to make the Aquatic Animal Health (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022

Make amendments to Northern Ireland Legislation in respect of Invasive Alien Species and Restrictions on use of Lead Shot

Approval to commence a competition for a new Agricultural Wages Board Chair and two independent Members

Agree consultation on draft Environmental Principles Policy Statement

Executive approval for the Environment Strategy

Executive approval for Northern Ireland’s Third Cycle River Basin Management Plan

Executive approval for the publication of the final Northern Ireland Peatland Strategy

Executive approval for the revised version of Green Growth Strategy

Executive approval for the publication of the final Food Strategy Framework for Northern Ireland

Department of Communities - 12 decisions

Libraries NI Pay Remit for 2022/23

Libraries NI Board competition for Councillor members

DfC response to the Irish government’s budget announcement to further increase North/South Language Body (NSLB) baseline funding

National Museums NI Pay Remit for 2022/23

NI Museums Council Pay Remit for 2022/23

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium Pay Remit for 2022/23

Sub Regional Stadia Programme for Soccer – updated proposals

NDNA commitment for Sign Language Bill. Its Sign Language Framework carries legislative proposals that are cross-cutting, therefore require Ministerial approval and referral to Executive for approval

National Museums Appointment of Chair and Trustees

Agreement to the Departmental response to the consultation on the Local Government (Performance Indicators and Standards) (Amendment) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022 and approval to make the Order (Local Government Governance and Administration Branch)

Resource and Capital funding allowances

Transfer of Functions Order – transfer of The Appeals Service from Department for Communities to Department of Justice (Local Government Finance Branch)

Department of Health - 9 decisions

antenal screening for fetal abnormalities and inherited conditions in NI

approval of business case to take forward implementation phase of the programme of work to refresh and reform PHA

policy decision and delegations to minister of health

options for the potential reopening of the independent living fund in Northern Ireland to new applications

final ministerial agreement to food and feed safety and hygiene framework

addition of vitamins minerals and other substances regulations - proposed new offence requiring executive approval

stabilisation of oncology services

symptomatic breast assessment services - urgent intervention to stabilise trust performace

reshaping breast assessment services - publication of doh consultation

Department of Finance - 5 decisions

Equality Scheme

Civil Service External Recruitment Advertising

DoF Draft Executive Paper – Procurement Policy Notes

DoF Draft Executive Paper - Victims' payment Scheme

2022-25 Budget

Education - 4 decisions

Development Proposal – Craigavon Senior High School (SHS)

Development Proposal – Gaelscoil Léim an Mhadaidh

Publication of the Children and Young People’s Strategy Delivery Planconsultation report

Research Into The Needs Of Children in Looked After Care In their Early Years

Executive Office - 4 decisions

Appointment of the Commissioner for Public Appointments;

Publication of the report of the Review of HIA Redress process;

Agreement of a Refugee Integration Strategy

Agreement of a Race Relations Bill.

Department of Economy - 3 decisions

Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill – write to Minister Rees-Mogg to convey concerns around resourcing andtiming on this matter.

Bilateral Discussions with Executive Parties – approve the proposed approach to offer a bilateral meeting to Executive Parties represented on the Green Growth Working Group to discuss energy concerns.

Islandmagee Gas Storage Facility approve £150k consultancy expenditure to look at options for public financeinterventions.

Department of Justice - 1 decision

Issue around lack of agreed budget.

Department of Infrastructure - 7 decisions

The department told us there were 7 decisions, however did not provide full breakdown.

UTV understands they include

next steps for two road schemes

a decision around DVA

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.