Top civil servants have begun making decisions that could have wide ranging impacts across Northern Ireland.

These non-elected officials have been left in charge of Executive departments since ministers left office at the end of October.

They already had powers to act in this circumstance, however the Secretary of State gave them additional powers under the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Bill.

Insight Full list of decisions awaiting approval at Stormont

Former civil service head David Sterling, said those civil servants have been put in a "really difficult position".

"This is constitutionally highly irregular,” he said.

“Civil servants are not elected and are currently not really accountable to anybody.

“They are having to take decisions based on advice that will be provided by the Secretary of State.”

Last week we publicly got to see the outworking of this.

The Department of Health has implemented a recommendation for pay that would see workers see their pay increase by £1,400.

A spokesperson for the department citied that legislation was a key development that allowed that process to take place.

UTV can also reveal a series of other decisions have been taken in two other departments.

The Executive Office’s Permanent Secretary Denis McMahon has given the green light to four decisions in the absence of any elected representative.

Meanwhile, Mark Browne, who heads up the Department of Education, has taken a further two decisions.

One is around the financial viability of an Irish language school.

The other is approving governance structures that have emerged as a result of the Integrated Education Act.

List of decisions taken by civil servants

Executive Office

The commencement of a recruitment process for the appointment of the NI Commissioner for Children and Young People

The appointment of two members to the Board of the Victims and Survivors Service

The commencement of the appointment of a Truth Recovery Independent Panel

The extension of the appointment of the Chair and 6 Board Members of the Maze/Long Kesh Development Corporation Board.

Department of Education

Approval for the establishment of governance structures required under the Integrated Education Act

Financial Viability and Sustainability of Gaelcholáiste Dhoire

Department of Health

Pay offer for staff across Health Service

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.