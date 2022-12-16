Play Brightcove video

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the Government will be making an announcement on how £600 energy support payments would be rolled out to people in Northern Ireland "very soon".

Speaking during a visit to Belfast, Mr Sunak said: "Everyone in Northern Ireland is already benefiting from the energy-price guarantee. That is worth around £900 of support for a typical family. That is already benefiting families in Northern Ireland over the winter.

"On top of that everyone in Northern Ireland is going to receive £600.

"That is more than everyone in Great Britain is receiving because the Government recognises that far more people in Northern Ireland are reliant on heating oil than they are elsewhere in the United Kingdom. That is why the extra payments are there."

The Prime Minister added: "What I can say is we will be making an announcement very soon about how that is going to be delivered. But it will be delivered this winter. For many people it will be delivered faster than for others in Great Britain.

"We have been working on it, we want to get that support to people, we recognise it is important. It is a great example of why we do need the Executive back up and running.

"These are exactly the type of challenges that we shouldn't be needing to deal with because they should be dealt with by an executive here. In the absence of that the Government has focused on it and the announcement will be made shortly."

The Prime Minister also said he is working "flat out" to try and restore the powersharing Executive in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sunak said: "I am really committed to resolving some of the issues with the (Northern Ireland) protocol, protecting Northern Ireland's place in the union, in the United Kingdom, and in doing so, restoring the Executive.

"That is what the people in Northern Ireland need and deserve and that is what I am working flat out to try and deliver.

"I have not put a strict deadline on the talks (between the Government and the EU) and I don't want to raise people's expectations of an imminent breakthrough.

"What I can tell you is I am very committed to resolving this issue.

"The Foreign Secretary met with his counterpart just this week, talks are ongoing and I will work as hard and as fast as I can to find a resolution to the issues with the protocol.

"I want to do that as soon as practically possible."

Rishi Sunak said there are parts of the protocol which threaten Northern Ireland's place within the union.

He said: "I am not going to give a running commentary on the negotiations, it wouldn't be appropriate.

"What is of paramount importance to me is protecting Northern Ireland's place in the union.

"The protocol, clearly there are areas of it which threaten that.

"I want to resolve those and I want to protect Northern Ireland's place in the union.

"That is what I am setting out to do. If we can do that, we can get the Executive up and running, that is what people need and deserve."

It follows an evening of engagements with Northern Ireland political leaders amid the ongoing powersharing impasse at Stormont.

Mr Sunak held informal talks with senior representatives of the main parties at a hotel near Belfast at the start of his first visit to the region as Prime Minister.

He met all the parties in the same room and spoke to them separately for around 10 to 15 minutes each.

