Police have warned of the risks associated with buying counterfeit goods saying people could be helping 'line the pockets of paramilitaries' and criminals. The caution comes in the run-up to Christmas, when seasonal shoppers may be tempted by a supposed ‘bargain’. The PSNI's Operation Season’s Greetings promotes safe shopping and safety in the home.

Detective Inspector Tom Phillips chairs the Intellectual Property Crime Sub Group of the Organised Crime Task Force. He has highlighted issues such as public safety, linked with the poor quality of counterfeit goods, and is also keen to draw attention to the often hidden costs. “Criminals will attempt to copy anything – from clothing and trainers to tobacco, electronic items and jewellery. Some consumers may unwittingly buy counterfeit goods, while others – pleased to have snatched an affordable designer replica – will be unaware of the implications. “The reality is that proceeds from the sale of counterfeit goods often fund serious organised crime, such as drug dealing, money laundering and human trafficking. To put it plainly, the purchase of counterfeit goods helps to line the pockets of criminals and paramilitaries."

The officer added: “I’m also asking you to stop for a second and think about where these products come from in the first place. The answer is that the majority of fake goods are produced in sweatshops – factories with horrific conditions, and where vulnerable workers get paid a pittance."

A 2020 survey by the Intellectual Property Office found almost a third of people have bought counterfeit good. It is estimated around £9billion a year is lost on the black market costing around 84,000 jobs and another £4bn lost in tax.

It is believed 98% of counterfeit electronic items are extremely dangerous. Detective Inspector Phillips continued: “Worryingly, given the current cost of living crisis, the opportunity to secure a ‘bargain’ may seem more attractive now than ever. “Don’t be fooled, or enticed, by a replica logo or a seemingly cut-price designer handbag. Instead, please be mindful of where these goods have come from and where the ill-gotten profits will end up. “There are also significant health and safety risks associated with counterfeit goods. Whether skincare, electrical items or children’s costumes – these items don’t undergo the testing and quality control that genuine items do.

"A counterfeit children’s costume, for example, won’t have the necessary safety-release mechanism, and a counterfeit phone charger won’t be up to fire safety standards. Don’t let the idea of ‘saving’ a few pounds cost you your home, or even your life.”

“I’m appealing to anyone with information about the supply of counterfeit goods to get in touch by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”

