UTV can revel there are over 60 decisions waiting for approval in Northern Ireland's nine government departments.

The majority need to be signed off by a minister, however, a dozen need full Executive approval.

They range from stabilising oncology services, to giving the green light to football stadiums, to approving new schools.

David Sterling, former head of the civil service said: “No doubt there is a variety of things in there, some big some small.

“The one thing that struck me is that it doesn’t represent the totality of the major issues that departments would usually be bringing to a minister's attention."

Using a Freedom of Information request, UTV asked every Stormont department for a list of decisions requiring approval.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has the most decisions awaiting approval.

Fifteen are waiting sign off before they can progress.

The Department of Justice had a clean slate with no decision waiting for approval.

However, at the time of responding the department did reference a lack of budget which was causing an issue.

There are stand out issues like the stabilisation of oncology services and publishing a consultation on reshaping breast assessment services.

Gareth Kirk, Action Cancer said there was a need for action during the current impasse.

“I think doing nothing suits no one and decisions need to be made," he said.

“If under the current regime those decisions fall to a civil servant or the Secretary of State then the decisions should be made.”

“We really do need to have action, we need consultations published to have action taken.”

With no Executive in place since early this year and no ministers in post since October the list of issues needing addressed has been growing.

A dozen decisions also require full Executive approval so can’t be decided within a department.

A sign language bill, victims payment scheme, an environment strategy and proposals for sub-regional soccer stadiums are some waiting on a reformed Executive.

UTV can also reveal civil servants have begun making their way through the list and are making decisions in the absence of ministers.

At least seven decisions have been taken by the Permanent Secretary’s in Health, Education and the Executive Office.

