Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup match between Ulster and La Rochelle will now be played in Dublin.

It comes after tournament organisers EPCR said the game cannot be played at the Kingspan Stadium, after the playing surface was deemed unsafe due to the freezing conditions in Belfast.

The match will be staged behind closed doors with no access for supporters.

EPCR say the venue will be confirmed "as soon as possible". The match will kick off at 5.30pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.