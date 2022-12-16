Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has the local headlines on Friday 16 December.

Rishi Sunak meets with party leaders on first visit to Northern Ireland as Prime Minister

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met Northern Ireland political leaders amid the ongoing political impasse at Stormont.

Mr Sunak held informal talks with senior representatives of the main parties at a hotel near Belfast at the start of his first visit to the region as Prime Minister.

He met all the parties in the same room and spoke to them separately for around 10 to 15 minutes each.

RCN warn nursing strike 'will escalate'

The nursing strike will escalate unless the Government is prepared to negotiate, union chief Pat Cullen warned.

The Royal College of Nursing chief executive and general secretary told BBC's Question Time the first day of strike action had been "tragic" for nurses, patients and the NHS.

Police renew appeal for information as investigation into Mother and Baby Institutions continues

Police have renewed their appeal for information as they continue their investigation into allegations of abuse within Mother and Baby Institutions, Work Houses and Magdalene Laundries in Northern Ireland.

The PSNI launched the investigation in October 2021.

These institutions housed many, including pregnant women and girls from 1922 to 1990 in Northern Ireland.

29 puppies rescued at Belfast Harbour in crackdown on illegal trafficking

Almost 30 pups have been rescued at Belfast Port in a crackdown against illegal puppy trafficking ahead of Christmas.

They were seized in the early hours of Thursday after discrepancies were found in paperwork.

They are now in the process of being rehomed.

The crackdown is the latest in a significant series of seizures at Northern Ireland’s ports.

NI Water deal with 250% increase in burst mains as cold weather continues

NI Water are dealing with a 250% increase in the number of burst mains as a result of very cold weather.

NI Water are mobilising resources to address any issues which might arise from extreme weather conditions and the anticipated thaw.

They've appealled to customers to be extra vigilant about bursts on their own property.

Royal Mail staff continue strike action ahead of RCN walkout

Friday is the latest date to send post by first class for it to arrive by Christmas Day.

The deadline has been brought because of the ongoing Royal Mail Strike.

Workers from the Communications Workers Union are taking industrial action over pay and conditions.

