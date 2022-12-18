The body of a 22-year-old man from Lurgan has been discovered after he went missing in Thailand over the weekend.

Odhran O'Neill's death was confirmed by Clann Eireann GAC.

Mr O'Neill, who lived in the Antrim road area of Lurgan, was last seen kayaking in Khao Sok National Park on Saturday.

In a social media post, his club said his kayak capsized and that he said he would swim to shore. He was not seen again.

After a search effort took place in Thailand, Clann Eireann GAC confirmed on Saturday evening that Mr O'Neill's body had been found.

One of the club's senior players, Rogan McVeigh, is the cousin of Mr O'Neill.

The club said that their "thoughts and prayers are with the O'Neill, O'Dowd and McVeigh families".

