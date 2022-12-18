Fox and Hall murders linked

The PSNI has formally linked the murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall in west Belfast.

Both men were shot in broad daylight within a year of each other.

Police believe the same two gunmen carried out both attacks and that the killings "bared all the hallmarks of dissident republican killings".

Body of missing Lurgan man found

The body of a 22-year-old man from Lurgan has been found in Thailand.

According to his GAA club, Clann Eireann, Odhran O'Neill was last seen kayaking in Khao Sok National Park yesterday.

Antrim Attack

A man 20s has been arrested after a man was attacked with a machete in Antrim.

The victim was taken to hospital after he sustained a wound to his ear. It happened in the Central Park area just after eight o'clock last night.

The suspect is described as being around 5'9 tall, of average build and with short, dark hair. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Newtownabbey hijacking

A woman's car has been hijacked in Newtownabbey by two men wearing balaclavas.

It happened as the woman was driving through Ballycraigy Way at around half-past-seven this morning.

The men came out of an alleyway and stood in front of her car before breaking the back window and stealing some items.

Police are appealing for information.

Big weekend for Ulster Club Camogs and Hurlers

It was a big weekend for Ulster GAA clubs, with three teams playing at Croke Park. In Camogie, Clonduff of Down won the intermediate title, while in the Senior Antrim's Loughgiel lost a classic match narrowly to defending champions Sarsfields. Meanwhile in the all ireland club hurling semi final antrim club Dunloy claimed a famous win against St Thomas of Galway, to set up a final against Ballyhale of Kilkenny.

