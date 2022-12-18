Detectives have formally linked the murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall and believe the attacks were carried out by the same two gunmen.

The PSNI said they did not want to attribute the murders to a particular organisation at this time but that they bared "all the hallmarks of dissident republican killings".

New CCTV footage and information on the suspects have been released by the PSNI as part of a renewed appeal for information on the two killings.

Both Sean Fox and Mark Hall were both shot in broad daylight in West Belfast.

Mr Fox was shot in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social in front of dozens of people on the afternoon of Sunday 2 October 2022.

Two masked gunmen entered the club and moved towards Mr Fox.

The gunmen shot him multiple times, and at one point stood over him as he collapsed to the floor.

Mr Fox had been watching a football match with friends.

Detective Superintendent Eamon Corrigan, Head of the PSNI's Major Investigation Team, revealed that they believe the two gunmen "travelled to and from Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on bicycles through the areas of Glen Road, Dungloe Crescent, Glenveigh, Gweedore Gardens and Carigart Avenue between 1420 and 1430 hours on October 2nd.

“I am appealing for information about where these bicycles originated from and where they are now.“One gunman is riding a light grey or silver generic, low spec model mountain bike. There is a plastic bag over the seat.

"He was wearing a light grey hoodie with distinctive three orange lines down the arms, dark grey bottoms, dark footwear and gloves and has a cap on under his hoodie.

"He is carrying a dark black holdall, which I believe contained the guns. “The second gunman was riding a racer bike with a distinctive rear point to the saddle which appears to be a Fizik Arione, or a copy of this model.

"It had a white handlebar, white handlebar stem, pink handlebar tape and white tyres. He was wearing a blue hoodie, dark-coloured bottoms and footwear and light grey gloves.”

Sean Fox and Mark Hall were both murdered in broad daylight in west Belfast

Mark Hall was shot at his family home on Rodney Drive in West Belfast on Saturday 18 December 2021.

He was shot through his front window by two gunmen just after 4:30pm. Mr Hall died after receiving critical wounds in the attack.

Detective Superintendent Corrigan confirmed that detectives are linking the murders and, "believe the murders were carried out by the same two gunmen."

"It is also now our assessment the murders were carried out by an organised group of criminals who operate like terrorists and who may be, or have been, members of terrorist organisations.

"We are aware that people move between these groupings and we are cautious not to label the grouping or attribute the murders to a particular organisation at this time.

"It is clear the gunmen have an in-depth knowledge of these areas in West Belfast and felt comfortable carrying out their executions in front of a number of people and witnesses."

The police are appealing for anyone with information on the murders to come forward.

