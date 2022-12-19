A member of the Kennedy political dynasty has been named as the US special envoy to Northern Ireland.

Joe Kennedy is the first person to hold the role in two years.

The former Democratic congressman is the grandson of assassinated presidential candidate Robert Kennedy.

Over the years, US special envoys to Northern Ireland have played key roles in peace building.

US Secretary of State Anthony J Blinken confirmed the appointment on Monday.

He said Mr Kennedy will focus on advancing economic development and investment opportunities in Northern Ireland "to the benefit of all communities as well as strengthening people-to-people ties between the United States and Northern Ireland".

He continued: "His role builds on the long-standing US commitment to supporting peace, prosperity, and stability in Northern Ireland and the peace dividends of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

"Joe has dedicated his career to public service, including eight years in the US House of Representatives, tenure as Massachusetts Assistant District Attorney, and service as a Peace Corps Volunteer.

"He will draw from his extensive experience to support economic growth in Northern Ireland and to deepen US engagement with all communities." Secretary Blinken said US diplomats in Europe and Washington will continue to engage with political leaders on efforts to restore the Executive and to resolve differences on the Northern Ireland Protocol. "I look forward to Joe’s engagement and service with the people and leaders of Northern Ireland," he added.

