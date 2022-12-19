Play Brightcove video

West Belfast murders

Police are formally linking the murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall in west Belfast. The two men were shot just under a year apart in broad daylight. After reviewing CCTV footage, police believe the murders were carried out by the same two gunmen. The Major Investigation Team said the cold-blooded executions had 'all the hallmarks of dissident republican killings'.

Missing man

The body of a 22-year-old Lurgan man who went missing in Thailand over the weekend has been found. Odhran O'Neill, from the Antrim road area of the town, was last seen kayaking in a the Khao Sok National Park on Saturday.

Good Friday Agreement

The Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris has today announced the launch of a new educational package for School children on the Good Friday Agreement. The package will be made available to teachers, and highlights the history of the peace deal, and the impact it has had on Northern Ireland. Change to winter weather

The recent cold snap is set to end today, with temperatures reaching double figures. As the anticipated thaw arrives, NI Water is urging people to check their water mains, especially those with vacant houses over Christmas. A surge of burst water pipes has seen 60 million litres of water lost in Northern Ireland.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.