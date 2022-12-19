The secretary of state has announced the release of a new education pack for children which will "tell the story of the Good Friday Agreement and Northern Ireland's transformation over the past quarter century".

It comes ahead of the 25th anniversary of the peace deal in 2023.

The free online resource will be available from the new year.

It's been developed by The National Archives and is understood to contain classroom exercises and assembly packs based on official records and primary source materials.

Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris said of the new education resource launch: "Peace is precious, and it's immensely important that young people in Northern Ireland and right across the UK learn about the significance of the internationally renowned agreement.

"Young people will write the next chapter in Northern Ireland's story and these resources will enable them to engage with the anniversary and appreciate the gains made from the Agreement.

"The 25th anniversary of the Agreement offers a real opportunity to bring all communities together to look to the future, and consider how we can build on the remarkable progress Northern Ireland has made this past quarter century."

