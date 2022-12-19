Police investigating the murder of Mark Lovell have arrested two people.

Mr Lovell was gunned down as he sat in his car outside his Ardcarn Park home in Newry, in the early evening on 1 December.

Police have made multiple arrests in their investigation. However, no one has been charged.

They described Mark's murder as a "particularly ruthless execution". A 49-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested in Newry on Monday and taken to Belfast for questioning.

Police are continuing to appeal for information.

