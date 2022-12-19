Translink is set to carry out "essential engineering work" on the railway line in the Belfast area over the Christmas period.

Work will commence on Sunday 25th December and Monday 2nd January, as well as Sunday 8th January 2023.

The company says this is the "next phase in the renewal and upgrade of the line between Lagan Junction and Yorkgate Station in north Belfast".

"As a result, there will be closures of the railway line impacting on the Larne and Derry-Londonderry lines, with bus substitution services in place," added a company statement.

"Bangor, Portadown and cross-border lines will remain open with a holiday timetable in place.

"Passengers are advised to check times before they travel."

Translink's Head of Infrastructure and Projects said: "These works are vital to modernise and maintain high quality, safe and attractive rail services for today and future generations.

"This will be our third Christmas that our engineers will be working through the festive period, taking advantage of the lower passengers numbers, to make significant progress on this project,"

He added: "Tried and tested approach has once again been carefully planned to minimise the overall disruption for our customers and our neighbours."

