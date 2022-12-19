Ryanair has announced four additional routes from Belfast International Airport for 2023.

From next summer, passengers will be able to travel on routes to Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca and Valencia.

It's part of a total of 16 routes the company is offering since returning to Belfast International.

Ryanair will operate over 140 weekly flights to/ from Belfast International with two based aircraft from the start of the summer season. In a statement, the firm said the move would help deliver a $200m (£164m) investment in Belfast, along with around 800 jobs. It added that the routes would provide "invaluable inbound tourism to Belfast" while "offering its Northern Ireland customers unbeatable choice and the lowest fares when booking their summer getaways".

Graham Keddie, managing director, Belfast International Airport said the addition of four further Ryanair routes was a "fantastic way to end 2022".

He added: "These exciting new destinations, particularly Budapest and Cardiff, which are both previously unserved, are most welcome and will provide further connectivity from Northern Ireland.

"From March 2023 Ryanair will now operate 16 new routes and base two aircraft providing a real boost to the local tourism and business economy.”

