The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run incident in Coleraine have asked the public to come forward with information.

Detectives have reiterated their appeal for witnesses and information following the incident on the Dunhill Road on December 6.

Catriona Josephine Johnston, 35, was a pedestrian and died at the scene of the collision at about 7pm.

Her family have appealed for any witnesses to contact police.

A family statement said: "We, as the family of our dear Catriona, would like to appeal to the public regarding the incident that happened on Tuesday December 6.

"Catriona always loved Christmas time and enjoyed spending time with loved ones at this time of year.

"The incident happened on a busy road at a busy time of day, so we would be grateful if any witnesses could make contact, particularly to any motorists with a dashcam in their vehicle who were travelling along the Dunhill Road or who were in the area at the time the collision took place."

Detective Inspector Peter MacCionaoith said: "We would ask anyone who was travelling on the Dunhill Road on that particular evening, at around 7pm, to review any dashcam footage they may have captured and call us in CID Coleraine on 101 with any information they have.

"The reference number is 1653, December 6."

