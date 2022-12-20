A man who was arrested by detectives investigating the death of a woman in Lurgan has been released.

Natalie McNally died in the Silverwood Green area of the Co Armagh town on Monday night.

Police say the 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by officers responding to a report received just after 10pm.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the man, who is aged in his 30s, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

They continued: "The investigation is at an early stage and anyone with any information they feel is relevant to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/22."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.