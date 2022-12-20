A stolen digger has been used in the theft of an ATM machine from a service station in Armagh.

It happened at the Fruitfield service station on the Portadown Road on the outskirts of Richhill at around 04.30 am on Tuesday.

Those behind the attack are understood that have taken the digger from a construction site located nearby. It was set on fire at the petrol station.

The ATM has since been found, however, police have not said if any cash was recovered.

The service station was previously targeted in May 2020.

William Irwin, who represents the area at the assembly, condemned the attack.

“This is another quite shocking and ridiculous crime where a digger has been stolen from a site close by, driven through fences and fields, across a main busy road and then through the Fruitfield fences and eventually to the cash machine housing," the DUP MLA said.

“Then obviously with the use of such a large machine have made short work of the small building and the cash machine has been loaded and the criminals have fled."

Police are appealing for information. In a statement, police said: “A report was received shortly after 4.45am on Tuesday morning, 20 December of suspicious activity in the area. “On the arrival of officers, a digger was located on fire and a built in cash machine had been stolen from the premises, causing substantial damage to the building. “Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. We believe the digger was stolen from a site a short distance away. “Two men were observed wearing dark clothing as they placed the ATM into a trailer and then set fire to the digger before leaving in a white van towards the Portadown Road. “We have since recovered the van, trailer and ATM on the Moy Road and a full investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this theft. “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 4.30am and 4.45am and saw what happened, or who has information which could assist our investigation to call us. “In particular, I am appealing to anyone who saw a white van towing a trailer in the Portadown Road and Moy Road areas to get in touch with detectives by calling 101, quoting reference 183 of 20/12/22.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. "You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.