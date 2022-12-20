Murder probe

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Lurgan, County Armagh. Police are describing the death in the Silverwood Green area as suspicious.

Striking nurses

Nurses in Northern Ireland are joining their colleagues from England and Wales on the picket line again today. It is the second time nurses from the Royal College of Nursing have they've gone on strike this side of Christmas. They also walked out last Thursday in a row over pay and conditions.

Newry murder

A 49 year old man and 42 year old woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry earlier this month. Mr Lovell was shot in his car close to his home in Ardcarn Park in Newry on the 1st of December. A 49 year old man and a 42-year old woman are being held for questioning.

Veterinary medicine

The supply of veterinary medicine into Northern Ireland here has been secured for another three years after changes to post-brexit trading arrangements. Up to 51% Just over half of animal medicine brought in was due to be discontinued when the EU grace period ended in January. But the deal has been extended, should easing fears of a shortage.

