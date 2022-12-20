Nurses have taken to the picket lines once again due to an ongoing dispute over pay.

In the latest episode of the UTV Podcast, Health Reporter Deborah McAleese explained there are likely to be "a lot more nurses out on the picket line".

It's the second time nurses from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) have gone on strike this side of Christmas. They also walked out last Thursday.

Ministers say the salary rise demanded by unions is unaffordable.

The RCN has been calling for a pay rise of 5% above inflation, though it has indicated it would accept a lower offer.

Speaking on the UTV Podcast, Health Reporter Deborah McAleese said: "It's going to take years to get on top of our waiting lists".

"Major, major reform is needed of the system but that is going to take many years.

"It's going to take money and political will but we don't have a government."

