Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Lurgan have named her as 32 year old Natalie McNally.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death in the Co Armagh town on Monday night.

As of Tuesday afternoon, they are also continuing to question a man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, officers attended a property in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan last night, responding to a report received just after 10pm."

He continued: “Sadly, the woman, whom we can now name as 32 year old Natalie McNally, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and I am keen to establish Natalie’s movements between 4pm on Sunday 18th and 10pm last night."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/22.

