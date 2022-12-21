A body has been found in the Republic in the search for a missing Northern Ireland man.

Darryl Wade, (31) from Downpatrick went missing after traveling to Westport, County Mayo, on Thursday, 8 December.

He was last seen leaving a property in the Cluain Padraig / Quay Road area of Westport in the early hours of Saturday, 10 December.

His family said they were left devastated by the disappearance saying it was extremely out of character.

Search and rescue teams conducted operations in the Westport area.

On Tuesday the tragic discovery was reported.

"Over the last two days we have been conducting searches in Westport Co. Mayo, for a missing person originally from Downpatrick," K9 Search and Rescue NI tweeted. "We were assisted by colleagues from DWMRT Search Dogs & worked closely with Garda."

There was an outpouring of grief on social media from those that knew Darryl.

