By Local Democracy Reporter Donal McMahon

A city council cost-of-living debate got a little heated with the mayor waving his rolling pin to bring order.

The Lisburn and Castlereagh clash happened on Monday evening amid accusations that delays in the UK Government's £600 energy support payment were down to the DUP.

Castlereagh South Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Carlin raised concerns over the issue, saying it was "as a result of the DUP boycott of Stormont".

But DUP Mayor Scott Carson sent the matter to the council's leisure committee meaning it could not be debated further.

Councillor Carlin said: "I fundamentally dispute this decision, we should be having a debate on this topic tonight. This scheme will only start in January and could go on potentially to May.

"There are elderly and vulnerable people in cold dark homes at this time, many families can't wait."

Mayor Carson, who attended the meeting online, waved a rolling pin and called order saying: "I have my rolling pin out. You know the workings of the council and you have been on committees before.

"You are aware Councilor Carlin, that when the Mayor makes a decision it can't be challenged."

A proposal was then made from the floor from DUP Cllr Caleb McCready to have a council letter written to the Education Authority on financial concerns.

However, Alliance Alderman Stephen Martin argued the matter was similar to Cllr Carlin's motion in regards to Stormont failures and stated the proposal should also be sent to committee.

As tempers flared, Mayor Carson said: "We should take the sensible approach and I would ask members to reflect on their language. There have been some things close to the wire tonight.

"I ask that members moderate themselves especially in this season of good will." The education matter was then also sent to the leisure committee for debate.

On Twitter afterwards, Cllr Carlin said: "Slap in the face of struggling families as tonight the DUP Mayor has refused to hear our motion."

