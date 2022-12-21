Play Brightcove video

We are a nation of dog lovers. Try telling that to the many many cat owners here.

Or those who have a fondness for the smaller and, at times, fluffier animals. Whatever your pet, we sometimes forget that while they are only a small part of our lives, we are their whole life.

And yet, year after year, Christmas after Christmas, dozens of puppies, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs etc, find their lives turned upside down as they're abandoned mostly through no fault of their own and for any one of a variety of reasons: "I had to move house" or "my new partner doesn't like them" or "they grew too big" or "they're too old" or "it takes too much time and effort" and the list goes on.

Assisi animal sanctuary invited me (a dog person) and cameraman, John (a cat person), along to their Conlig premises to discuss the almost inevitable influx of abandoned pets that they'll be trying to re-home over the next few weeks.

Katherine Creagh from Assisi told us that "unfortunately, it does happen every year. And we see a lot of people who thought it was a brilliant idea to bring home a lovely sleepy little puppy for Christmas. But that little sleepy puppy then, in a couple of months, turns into a very high energy teenage dog."

That teenage dog then needs to be taught how to behave in a family environment. And to those people out there who think that those well behaved characteristics just magically appear - I'm sorry to have to break this to you - they don't. They take time, effort and patience, pretty much like you did when you were a growing child.

"Think long and hard before getting a pet" says Katherine.

"It's a huge responsibility and it is a lot of hard work. It's very, very rewarding. But if you're thinking about getting an animal, wherever the animal is from, just make sure that you are completely ready for the responsibility that comes with being the owner of that animal."

We met cats and dogs of all types, ages and cuteness, Including Arnie who used to live life in the fast lane.

He was a racing greyhound. I say was because his racing days are behind him after his previous owners decided that they no longer wanted nor needed him as their pet. He is the ripe old age of - wait for it - two (and a bit).

He's been resident at Assisi for nine months. Will he spend his third birthday, still waiting patiently at Assisi to be matched up with new owners who can provide him with his forever home?

"He's just desperate for some attention. He's desperate for a loving home" says Katherine.

And for those wannabe pet owners wanting to dip their toes (or paws) into the water - there's also the fostering option, with or without the option of re-homing.

"So you could take on the animal short term and see how things go," say Katherine.

"And then a lot of people, they've taken on the animal and they've said, Okay, we're giving this animal back in two months and then the two months comes to an end and they kind of go, We're actually in love with this animal and we're going to keep them on.

"Sometimes that doesn't happen. But it's lovely when it does."

Animals are such agreeable friends - they ask no questions, they pass no criticisms. Our pets, whatever their type, are the only things that love you more than you love yourself.

But before saying yes to a new animal companion, please just make sure that you’re prepared for this great responsibility. Your animal friend will be devoted to you for life, and you need to be prepared to return the favour. (And if in doubt- try fostering to see if you're a good fit).

