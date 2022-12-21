Play Brightcove video

DUP MP Jim Shannon broke down in tears as he thanked his "long-suffering" wife in the Commons on the final day before MPs adjourn for Christmas.

The MP for Strangford was overwhelmed with emotion as he ended a speech expressing his gratitude for members of staff, MPs and his family.

As he seemed unable to continue, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt made an intervention so he could regain composure.

Mr Shannon told MPs: "From the bottom of my heart Mr Deputy Speaker, I take the opportunity to thank you in particular because you've presided over this speech and the last few hours, to Sir Roger, who filled in, to Mr Speaker, to the deputy speakers with all the things that are happening to them, to the clerks, to every staff member in this place, for the tremendous job and the graceful spirit with which everything has been carried out in the last year.

"To right honourable and honourable members, who are friends all, I say that honestly to everyone, to my long-suffering wife..."

Mr Shannon then seemed unable to control his feelings and his voice broke down as he added: "She is definitely long-suffering. To my mum..."

The DUP MP lost his mother-in-law to Covid-19 and has previously spoken about her in the Commons.

Ms Mordaunt thanked Mr Shannon for giving way, adding: "He has often summed up how people feel particularly at this time of the year.

"I know he's had losses over the last few years and he always manages to sum up the feeling of this House.

"Many members in this debate have spoken about their constituents or family that they've lost and we very much appreciate him."

The Commons Leader went on: "We're all willing him strength as he continues his speech."

Mr Shannon did seem to find the strength to continue and even concluded his remarks on a light-hearted note, saying: "I mentioned my long-suffering wife.

"We have been married 34 years. She sees very little of me - probably a good thing because we are still together."

In her remarks, shadow deputy Commons leader Jessica Morden told MPs: "It is traditional in this place that the last speech of most debates goes to the honourable member for Strangford".

She added: "So, can I just say to him following his contribution today, he is a much loved member of this House."

Concluding the debate on matters to be raised before the Christmas recess, Commons Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans paid tribute to his late-brother, as he rang a bell inspired by the Christmas classic It's A Wonderful Life.

He said: "My brother's favourite Christmas movie, my late brother, is It's A Wonderful Life, and it's one of my favourites too.

"And just like Clarence who got his wings several decades ago, I'd like to give another angel their wings today, and wish everybody a merry Christmas and a happy 2023."

